Weekend in Review: Mother, son charged after Lewiston parties, Sabres show off skills, Bills sign WR and more
The first weekend of 2019 brought warmer winter temperatures and a
Here are some stories you may have missed.
Investigators: Teen rape charge tied to parties where mother supplied alcohol
A 17-year-old and his mother have been charged in connection with parties at their Lewsiton home where he allegedly raped and sexually abused four 15- and 16-year-old girls. His mother has been charged with supplying alcohol and pot to teenagers at parties in her home on various occasions.
•••
Work to begin this spring on Nicklaus-designed golf course in South Buffalo
The work for a planned Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in South Buffalo will begin in April. The new course will allow the South Park golf course to be removed and Frederick Law Olmsted's arboretum to be restored.
•••
He avoided jail by 'reason of mental illness.' 18 years later, he's still confined.
Bill Sutherland has been confined to state psychiatric facilities since setting fire to his Delaware Avenue apartment in 2000. Now 53, he’s a frustrated and unhappy inpatient at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, where it costs taxpayers more than $363,000 a year to house him.
•••
When can the feds hack into your computer? Case involving scam targeting Wegmans could decide.
A new lawsuit in Buffalo federal court says a case involving a scammer targeting Wegmans is just one example of how the government is now using hacking in ordinary, day-to-day investigations, and not just in national security and foreign intelligence probes.
•••
Skills challenge in front of family, fans a 'one-day holiday' for Sabres
Thousands of fans joined Sabres alumni at KeyBank Center for the inaugural Sabres Skills Challenge.
•••
Bills reportedly sign top CFL receiver Duke Williams
D'haquille "Duke" Williams, the Canadian Football League's leading receiver, has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to reports. He spent two seasons in the CFL, totaling 2,294 yards on 135 catches with 15 touchdowns in 31 games.
•••
Boston Hotel - and '90s menu - is back in business
A group of ex-workers have returned to bring back the Boston Hotel menu of the 1990s. The restaurant, at 9373 Boston State Road, had been closed since June before reopening Nov. 15.
Share this article