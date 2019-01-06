Weekend in Review: Mother, son charged after Lewiston parties, Sabres show off skills, Bills sign WR and more

The first weekend of 2019 brought warmer winter temperatures and a

Here are some stories you may have missed.

A 17-year-old and his mother have been charged in connection with parties at their Lewsiton home where he allegedly raped and sexually abused four 15- and 16-year-old girls. His mother has been charged with supplying alcohol and pot to teenagers at parties in her home on various occasions.

•••

The work for a planned Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in South Buffalo will begin in April. The new course will allow the South Park golf course to be removed and Frederick Law Olmsted's arboretum to be restored.

•••

Bill Sutherland has been confined to state psychiatric facilities since setting fire to his Delaware Avenue apartment in 2000. Now 53, he’s a frustrated and unhappy inpatient at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, where it costs taxpayers more than $363,000 a year to house him.

•••

A new lawsuit in Buffalo federal court says a case involving a scammer targeting Wegmans is just one example of how the government is now using hacking in ordinary, day-to-day investigations, and not just in national security and foreign intelligence probes.

•••

Thousands of fans joined Sabres alumni at KeyBank Center for the inaugural Sabres Skills Challenge.

•••

D'haquille "Duke" Williams, the Canadian Football League's leading receiver, has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to reports. He spent two seasons in the CFL, totaling 2,294 yards on 135 catches with 15 touchdowns in 31 games.

•••

A group of ex-workers have returned to bring back the Boston Hotel menu of the 1990s. The restaurant, at 9373 Boston State Road, had been closed since June before reopening Nov. 15.

