Bills sign top CFL receiver Duke Williams

The Buffalo Bills apparently are going north of the border to find help at wide receiver.

They have signed the Canadian Football League's top receiver, D'haquille "Duke" Williams, to a reserve/futures contract, per TSN in Canada.

Williams' agent confirmed the signing with a photo of Twitter.

In two CFL seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, the 25-year-old Williams has 2,294 yards on 135 catches with 15 touchdowns in 31 games. Last season, he led the league with 1,579 receiving yards and tied for the CFL lead in receiving touchdowns with 11. He also had 88 receptions, including 11 for more than 30 yards, on 152 targets.

The Eskimos released the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williams on Friday ahead of his becoming a free agent and likely pursuing an NFL opportunity.

In 2014 and 2015, Williams played at Auburn, where he had multiple off-field issues. He was dismissed from the Tigers in October, 2015 after an altercation at an off-campus bar in which he punched four people. Teammate Xavier Dampeer required jaw surgery.

Williams also was suspended several times, including one that caused him to miss the 2015 Outback Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Williams as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but cut him after the preseason.

After deciding to take Williams on as somewhat of a project, the Eskimos were rewarded with his strong production.

"Once I came up here, it just hit me," Williams told the National Post in Canada before last season. "I had not been loving the game. I was just out playing the game. Now I’m loving the game. I’m loving watching the film. I’m loving practice. I’m loving every part of it.”