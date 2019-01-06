BRUDECKI, James J.

BRUDECKI - James J. Of South Buffalo, NY, December 31, 2018. Husband of Kathleen (Wilson) Brudecki; dearest father of Jacqueline E. and Eric J. Brudecki; brother of Antoinette, Robert, Leonard and Walter Jr. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: erie county cremation service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com