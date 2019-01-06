BRANKA, Mary Ellen (Specker)

January 3, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY, lifelong companion of the late Doug Ford; mother of Kathleen M. Biryla (Maria Reed); sister of Virginia "Jean" (late Ed) McFarland, late Elaine (Joe) Piontkowski and late Grace Specker; survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Mary was a former Secretary at Trico and Jaeckle, Fleischmann and Mugel LLP. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com