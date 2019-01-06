BRADLEY, Arlene E. (Petri)

December 27, 2018 surrounded by family; age 86, formerly of East Aurora, NY, Sarasota, FL, Whidbey Island, WA and Towson, MD; beloved mother of Robert, Jr. (Annette), Steven (Lori), Kathleen (Jake) Vogelsang, Douglas (Carleen), Susan (Ken) Ulrich, Amy (Bret) Bortner and the late Michael, Gregory and Jeffrey Bradley; mother-in-law of Patricia Kilberg and Carrie Frank; loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late June Szymanski (ne;e Petri); former wife of the late Robert J. Bradley, Sr. She had a smile that lit up any room she entered and had a way of connecting with people in a spiritual way that allowed them to open their hearts and emotions. She always knew the right thing to say and offered friends and family alike guidance and encouragement in times of need. Her sense of humor and quick wit were undeniable. Morning "coffee talks" with Arlene were legendary and you always left feeling enlightened, and like a weight had been lifted. As the consummate family matriarch, she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Her love for her family took her to different corners of the country for extended periods of time. She never thought twice about jumping on a plane to be with a family member or friend in their time of need, whether to help during recovery from surgery, witness the birth of a grandchild, or simply be there to lend emotional support. The family will be present Friday (January 18, 2019) from 5-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rte. 20A). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10:30 AM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated from the First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora, 9 Paine St., East Aurora, NY, 14052. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Arlene's memory to the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.