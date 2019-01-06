BRACHMANN, Dolores A. (Kocher)

BRACHMANN - Dolores A. (nee Kocher)

January 4, 2019, at age 96, beloved wife of 50 years to the late Stephen G. Brachmann, Sr.; dear mother of Karen (late Donald) Westling, Stephen Jr. (Kathleen), Robert (Barbara Fox) Brachmann and Nancy (Richard) Becht; grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granchild; sister of Geraldine (late Chester) Gipp, the late Kathleen Jacobson and Irene Tudor; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 912 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends invited (everyone please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Brachmann's memory to Infant of Prague Church, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Cardiology Department of Oshei Children's Hospital. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com