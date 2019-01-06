BORGHANS, Peter J.

BORGHANS - Peter J. Age 92, of Williamsville, NY, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. Born in Schaesberg, Netherlands. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Geurten) Borghans. Devoted father of Eugenia (Joel) Ernst, Betty (William) Schneider. Opa to Andrew, Marc (Janelle), Lisa (Robert), Blake, Eric, Kyle and Ashley (Keith). Great-Opa to 10 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held privately. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home.