[BN] Blitz newsletter: Which pending free agents should the Bills bring back?

As a rookie general manager, Brandon Beane brought back just two of the Bills' pending unrestricted free agents. This offseason, Beane has already matched that by re-signing quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Derek Anderson, but still has to make a decision on eight players with expiring contracts.

"Beane’s perfect world involves re-signing his own free agents," Jay Skurski writes in his Inside the Bills column examining each of the players heading toward free agency. "Is a similar exodus coming this year? Or will Beane come closer to his stated goal? The Bills certainly have the room to pay as many of their free agents as they want, with more than $90 million in projected salary-cap space. "

Jerry Hughes looks back at strong season: “I felt like the year was OK,” Hughes tells Mark Gaughan. “I felt I could have done more to help the team out. I certainly don’t want to leave plays out there. That’s just being the competitor in you. You don’t want to leave anything out there.”

One-on-One Coverage: Phil Simms talks about Josh Allen and the rest of the Quarterback Class of 2018, his general thoughts on the Bills, and his own playing career in a Q&A with Vic Carucci.

Offseason to-do list: Despite the sense of optimism players have expressed publicly and in their exit meetings with McDermott, the team faces a fairly large chore in addressing areas that need repairing or upgrading, Vic writes.

ICYMI: The Bills have fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. ... Long snapper Reid Ferguson announced he'll be back. ... Attendance dropped 2.7 percent in 2018.

How we see it: Our picks for Sunday's Wild Card matchups.

