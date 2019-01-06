BARBER, Maxine Wolcott

BARBER - Maxine Wolcott December 29, 2018, age 94; wife of the late Wavel H. Barber; sister of the late Laura Wolcott Granger (late Frank A.), Uni F. (late Thelma E.) and Marion L.; daughter of the late Raymond Uni Wolcott and Ida VanArsdale Wolcott of Castile, NY. Maxine was a member of the Buffalo Audubon Society, Buffalo Ornithological Society, East Aurora Bird Club and Foothills Trail Club. No prior visitation. Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.