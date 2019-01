BAKER, Charles W., Jr.

BAKER - Charles W., Jr. December 30, 2018, age 93, of Tonawanda. Father of Karen Kenney; grandfather of Sean and Jonathan Kenney. Private services were held with the family. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo or Salem Church preferred. Mr. Baker had worked for the Ken-Ton Schools and was a Marine Corps Veteran of WWII. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com