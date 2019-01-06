BAITY, J. W.

BAITY - J. W. December 24, 2018. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Monday, January 7, 2019, 11 AM-12 Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Baity was a Past Master of St. John Lodge No. 16, Prince Hall, F. & A.M., under whose auspices Masonic Services will be conducted Sunday at 7 PM. Arrangements by thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com