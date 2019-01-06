Attempted traffic stop leads to weapons charges against Dunkirk man

A Dunkirk man who caught police attention for a minor traffic infraction wound up being arrested on drug and weapons possession charges Saturday by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 5 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Doughty Street for a traffic infraction, according to the Sheriff's Office. The vehicle did not stop and led deputies on a short pursuit through the City of Dunkirk. The chase ended at a local business when Alan D. Wasserman-Vega, 18, got out of the car and ran from police. He was caught and arrested, the report stated.

Deputies found Wasserman-Vega in possession of two handguns and some cocaine. Wasserman-Vega was arraigned on felony weapons possession charges and a misdemeanor drug charge. He was sent to jail on $40,000 cash or $80,000 property bond.