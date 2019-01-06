79-year-old woman charged with DWI after two hit-and-runs

A 79-year-old Lockport woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after she reportedly was involved in a pair of hit-and-run accidents on New Year’s Eve, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities were called shortly before 6 p.m. after two witnesses saw a hit-and-run accident on Davison Road. The witnesses told deputies they followed the driver to Victoria Lane, where the vehicle drove through a yard and struck a mailbox.

Deputies said Patricia A. Dyviniak, of Victoria Lane, registered a blood alcohol level of 0.14, almost twice the legal limit. She also was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving on the shoulder and speeding. Deputies said Dyviniak admitted consuming alcohol at a nearby establishment, but had no recollection of the accidents.