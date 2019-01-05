YMCA coach arrested for providing 'indecent materials' to child

Buffalo police arrested a man who has volunteered as a youth basketball coach at the YMCA in Orchard Park after allegations that he solicited sex with a minor.

Buffalo resident Francesco Maccarrone, 43, was arrested for disseminating indecent materials to a child and endangering the child's welfare, said Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

A YMCA spokesman said Maccarrone volunteered for more than a year as a youth basketball coach for children in first through ninth grades at the organization's Southtowns location, but he was not a staff member.

The organization did not learn about the allegations or the arrest until Saturday evening when contacted by the media, said Geoffrey Falkner, the YMCA's communications director. Since then, he said the organization has been reaching out to parents whose children may have been coached by Maccarrone to inform them of the arrest and to ask that anyone with information about improper contact by Maccarrone report it.

"We’re digging and trying to find as much as you are," he said Sunday.

Maccarrone is not allowed on any YMCA premises or to participate or volunteer at any of the organization's programs during the agency's investigation, he said.

All YMCA volunteers undergo a background check, Falkner said. No issues came up in Maccarrone's background check, and the YMCA has had no past personnel history with the individual that raised any issues, he said.

DeGeorge said Sex Offense Squad detectives have conducted a lengthy criminal investigation and are asking anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Maccarrone to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.