Woman robbed after man enters her vehicle, forces her to drive

An unknown assailant jumped into a woman's car early Friday in the University District and forced her to drive several blocks before robbing her, according to Buffalo Police reports.

The victim, a Buffalo woman, told police she was on Main Street near Lasalle Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. when a man entered the passenger side of her vehicle uninvited.

When she told him to get out, he placed an unknown object into her right side and demanded that she drive, the police report stated.

The robber instructed the woman to head toward Lasalle, then demanded she turn down Hertel Avenue. He told her to give him all of her money, the report stated.

After handing over some cash, the robber told the woman to stop the car near Hertel and Shoshone Street where he got out and fled.