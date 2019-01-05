Williamsville man pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse in attack on underage girl
A Williamsville man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree sexual abuse, a violent felony, in Erie County Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said John Negrych, 39, admitted to subjecting a juvenile female to sexual contact by forcible compulsion in early 2018 in Amherst.
Negrych faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced March 20.
Story topics: Erie County Court/ Erie County District Attorney/ first-degree sexual assault guilty plea
