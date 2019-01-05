Share this article

print logo

Williamsville man pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse in attack on underage girl

| Published | Updated

A Williamsville man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree sexual abuse, a violent felony, in Erie County Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said John Negrych, 39, admitted to subjecting a juvenile female to sexual contact by forcible compulsion in early 2018 in Amherst.

Negrych faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced March 20.

 

 

 

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment