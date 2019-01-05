Vinc breaks all-time saves mark in Bandits' rout of Knighthawks

Frustrating his former team the first time he's faced them, Buffalo Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc turned in a brilliant performance Saturday night in a 13-4 victory over the Rochester Knighthawks at KeyBank Center.

Vinc, who became the all-time saves leader in the history of the National Lacrosse League made 55 saves in leading the Bandits to their third victory in four starts. On the other hand, Rochester's Angus Goodleaf had 32 saves. Vinc signed with Buffalo in the offseason after eight seasons with Rochester.

Vinc surpassed the all-time save total of 7,222 by Anthony Cosmo before the first quarter was over and seemed to get better as the game went on.

During one stretch, the Knighthawks were shut out for 12 minutes, 37 seconds from late in the second quarter until Kyle Jackson ended the Rochester drought with drought with 3:42 left in the third. The Bandits responded, however, with three more goals for an 11-3 lead.

Vinc had to be stout because the Bandits were outshot, 44-34, through three quarters. It didn't help that Buffalo lost 17 of 21 faceoffs. Rochester's power play was shut out in nine chances while the Bandits went 5 for 9.

Vinc even had an assist on a goal by Shawn Evans in the third quarter.

Eight different Bandits scored goals with Evans, Steve Priolo, Corey Small, Dhane Smith and Thomas Hoggarth getting two each. Evans also had three assists for a five-point night, Small and Smith had two assists each. Mitch DeSnoo and Jordan Durston had single goals for Buffalo. Priolo had an assist, the 100th of his NLL career.

Darryl Robertson, Corey Vitarelli, Jackson and Cody Jamieson took care of the Rochester scoring. Hamburg native Joe Resatarits assisted on three of the four Rochester goals.

Buffalo will be off now until a Saturday, Jan. 19 game against Philadelphia, the final game of a four-game homestand.