VEGA, Pedro

VEGA - Pedro Of Machias, at the age of 90, on January 2, 2019. Husband of Katherine M. (nee Malyak) Vega. Father of Peter J. (Monica) Vega, Jude R. Vega, Michalene Caldwell and the late Michael Rodriguez. Grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Best buddy of Ramon Rodriguez. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, where services will be conducted at 6:00 PM. Deacon Michael Comerford, officiating. Cremation to follow with private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the charity of your choice. Please visit

