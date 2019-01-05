TRINCANATI, Rudolph P. "Rudy"

Age 90, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away January 3, 2019. Husband of the late Gloria F. Trincanati and the late Theresa V. Trincanati. Survived by his loving children and step-children, Stephen (Nora) Trincanati, Donna (late Dr. Salvator) LaMastra, Rick (Lynda) Kennedy and Sharon (Mike) Chernoski; cherished grandfather and step-grandfather of Mary Trincanati, Melissa (John) Stahl, Renay Kennedy, Terry and Chris Chernoski; devoted brother of Margaret (Nicholas) Manzare; dear brother-in-law of Allen (Dorothy) Heaslip; also survived by his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, as well as his many friends. The family will be present to receive family and friends on Sunday, from 4-8PM, at THE M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, at Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY, at 10AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment with military honors will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rudy's honor to The Alzheimer's Association of WNY are appreciated. For online condolences visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com.