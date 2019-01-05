SUV strikes tractor, killing Pembroke man

A Pembroke man was killed early Friday evening when an SUV crashed into a farm tractor on South Lake Road in Pembroke, the Genesee County Sheriff's office reports.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Roger A. Sweet.

The sheriff reports a Chevy Equinox operated by Janet L. Miller of Rochester was headed north on South Lake Road just before 6 p.m. Friday when it struck the rear of the northbound older model Massey Ferguson farm tractor, causing the tractor to roll and trapping Sweet underneath.

The sheriff's department and state police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Members of the Corfu, Pembroke, East Pembroke Indian Falls and Alabama fire departments assisted at the scene.