Clouds and 40s today; cooler on Sunday

Some peeks of sunshine might peak through fog and low-level clouds today and above-average temperatures are expected to kick off the weekend.

The National Weather Service calls for highs in the low 40s, continuing the streak of daily high temperatures at or above 32 degrees to 25 consecutive days.

The average high for today's date is 32 degrees. Buffalo's last day with a high temperature below freezing was Dec. 11. It was 31 degrees.

Forecasters said a weak storm system crossing Western New York later tonight could bring chances for light snow showers or some drizzle late into the evening and overnight.

Overnight lows are forecast in the low to mid 30s.

Sunshine is forecast to return on Sunday as high pressure returns across the region.

It'll be cooler and drier, forecasters said.

Daytime highs will top out in the mid 30s, but a chilly northwest wind will make it feel like it's only in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper teens overnight Sunday thanks to a northerly wind, forecasts show.

Chances for snow return to start the work week on Monday and could switch to rain by afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s are expected, the weather service said.