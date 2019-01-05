STILLWELL, James J.

STILLWELL - James J. December 30, 2018; husband of Kathleen (Murphy) Stillwell; father of Thomas J. (Laurie), Colleen and Leah Stillwell; grandfather of James and Emmet; brother of David M. (Pamela), Julia A. (Charles) Lefler and the late Joanne M. (Joseph) Wilson, Mark S. (Michelle) and Maura J. Stillwell. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, on Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park. Visit www.THMcCarthyFH.com