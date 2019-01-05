Sign damaged at Temple Beth Zion on Delaware Avenue

Central District police were asked to investigate damage to a historical marker outside Temple Beth Zion that occurred overnight Friday, according to Buffalo Police reports.

A representative for the temple told police that sometime overnight unknown individuals intentionally damaged the sign in front of the 805 Delaware Ave. temple.

The sign, which has a description of the temple, was cracked at the base of its metal pole, police reports stated.

The sign was reported to be valued in the thousands of dollars.