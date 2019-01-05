Sabres' prospects Luukkonen, Laaksonen win gold at World Juniors

Sabres prospects Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Oskari Laaksonen earned gold medals Saturday as Finland downed the United States, 3-2, in a dramatic final to win the World Junior Championship in Vancouver.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, the Sabres' second-round pick in 2018, earned a silver medal.

Finland had a 2-0 lead but Team USA got third-period goals from Josh Norris and Alexander Chmelevski.

Kaapo Kakko, 17, scored the game-winner with 1:26 remaining in the game as Finland avenged a 4-1 loss to the Americans in round robin play and won the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Finland has now won the tournament five times.

Luukonen, who shined throughout the tournament, finished with 25 saves.

Team USA went 0-for-5 on the power play, despite a number of good scoring chances. A power-play goal was overturned on video review.

Cayden Primeau made 28 saves for Team USA.