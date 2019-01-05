Milette to be honored for work at St. Amelia School

Colleen Milette, a longtime educator at St. Amelia School in the Town of Tonawanda, was named the recipient of the 2019 Sister Lucille Socciarelli/Father John Sturm Making a Difference Award.

Milette will be honored by the Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on Jan. 31 at its annual Catholic education dinner — GALA 22:6 — at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Milette is a pre-kindergarten teacher who has worked at St. Amelia School for her entire career.

She was nominated for the award by Rev. Sebastian Pierro, the pastor of St. Amelia, and James Mule, the school's principal.