KIDDER, Ronald L.

KIDDER - Ronald L. Of Alden, NY, January 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Cosma "Connie" (nee Mercurio) Kidder; dear father of Robin, Larry, Jeffrey and David Kidder; brother of the late Alton (late Mary Anne) Kidder and Elaine (late Kenneth) Bontrager; also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Sunday, 4-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com