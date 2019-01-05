Kenneth L. Jones, 87, long-time coach, basketball camp director

April 9, 1931 - Dec. 31, 2018

Kenneth L. Jones, 87, a U.S. Navy veteran who directed a local basketball camp for three decades, died Monday at his Amherst home as the result of an illness related to Parkinson’s disease.

Mr. Jones battled the disease for about 18 years.

A native of Hermon, Mr. Jones received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SUNY Brockport and a doctorate in education from the University at Buffalo.

He served the Buffalo Public Schools from September 1976 to June 1993 as a health and physical education teacher and a coach at Hutchinson Central Technical High School.

Mr. Jones directed the Ken Jones basketball camp, hosting campers from across New York and surrounding states as well as other nations, including Holland, France and Latin America.

He authored a pair of books, “Defense: The Greatest Equalizer in the Game” and “Fighting Back: A Way of Dealing with Neurological Disorders.”

Mr. Jones enjoyed traveling and writing poetry for special events, family members said.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Alice D. Jones, who he married on Aug. 25, 1979; four sons, Lee, Bruce, Brian and Gary along with four step-sons, Michael Boerschig, Gregory Boerschig, Timothy Boerschig and Peter Boerschig as well as two daughters, Deborah Teal and Ruth Marsh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo.