Share this article

print logo

Jamestown motorist who struck a tree charged

| Published

A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday after the vehicle he was operating crashed into a tree, Jamestown Police said.

Patrick B. Griffin, 36, was uninjured in the crash that occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Front Street near Lakin Avenue, according to police.

Griffin was held at the Jamestown City Jail pending his arraignment in Jamestown City Court and issued several traffic tickets, Jamestown Police said.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment