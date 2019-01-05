Jamestown motorist who struck a tree charged

A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday after the vehicle he was operating crashed into a tree, Jamestown Police said.

Patrick B. Griffin, 36, was uninjured in the crash that occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Front Street near Lakin Avenue, according to police.

Griffin was held at the Jamestown City Jail pending his arraignment in Jamestown City Court and issued several traffic tickets, Jamestown Police said.