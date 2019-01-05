HOOVER, Wayne William

HOOVER - Wayne William Formerly of Fairport, passed away at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 4, 2018, after a brave fight in 2018 against a grade IV glioblastoma.

Wayne was born in Flint, Michigan on August 23, 1943, the son of William and Vesta Hoover. He grew up on a small family farm in Otisville, Michigan, in rural northeastern Genesee County, with his parents and his sister, Ellen. He was active in 4-H. He raised, showed and sold cattle, traveling to Detroit annually with his parents and sister to do so. He was a member of the varsity football, basketball and track teams at LakeVille Memorial High School, including as a reserve on the 1961 basketball team that made a Cinderella run to the Class B regional final before falling to Burton Bendle at the old IMA Auditorium in Flint.

After graduating from high school in 1961, Wayne attended Michigan State University, majoring in general business administration. He met his wife, Leah, also from Flint, at Michigan State. After graduating in 1965, they were married in Flint and they settled in East Lansing. Wayne embarked on a varied and successful 35-year career as an account executive, sales manager and director of sales, working in Lansing, Dayton, Rochester, and Seattle. His career coincided with the advent of the computer age: he began selling cash registers, later transitioning to computers and software. He worked for NCR, Neisner's, Sykes Datatronics, ITT and Alcatel before joining Microsoft in 1991 and retiring as its director of U.S. Channel Sales in 2000.

Wayne and Leah resided on Thornfield Way in Fairport from 1973 to 1997, before moving to Seattle and retiring to Scottsdale. He served as treasurer for Fairport Pop Warner Football, coached in Fairport Little League and was a Master Mason and Past Master of Seneca Lodge #797 in Rochester. Despite a varied and often heavy travel schedule as a salesman, he was a regular presence at his sons' youth sporting events. He was also a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairport. In Arizona, he served as the president of the Michigan State Alumni Club of Phoenix. Like his father, he was a veteran, serving in the Michigan National Guard and the Ohio National Guard after completing basic training in Fort Ord, California.

Wayne loved to travel, both across the United States and around the world, bringing family and friends along whenever possible. And he loved to sail, starting off on Lake Ontario near Rochester and Pultneyville, and later graduating to Elliott Bay, the Puget Sound, and San Diego Bay.

He had a lifelong connection to Michigan State University, frequently returning to campus, attending football and basketball games, and supporting and fundraising for the University. Among other classic football battles he attended, he was in the stands for the 1966 10-10 tie against Notre Dame (the "Game of the Century") in East Lansing; the last minute miracle win in Ann Arbor in October 2015; and the massive upset of Ohio State in Columbus in November 2015. Fresh out of college, married and working, he decided not to attend the 1966 Rose Bowl, figuring that Michigan State would be back to Pasadena early and often. It was a mistake that was not repeated: he attended the 1988 and 2014 Rose Bowls with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Leah (ne;e Polen); his son, Timothy (Amy C. Martoche) Hoover of Buffalo; his son, Matthew (Dana) Hoover, of Washington, DC; his granddaughter, Juliana Catherine Hoover; his sister, Ellen (Delbert) Thompson of Sheridan, Michigan; his brother-in-law, Douglas (Claudia) Bredow of Buckeye, Arizona; and his nieces and nephews in Michigan, Washington, Utah, and California. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Vesta (ne;e Cove) Hoover, and by his granddaughter, Sofia Grace Hoover.

Wayne's family and friends remember him as a kind, generous, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He led by example and despite frequent work travel and the intense demands of his sales career, he was home almost every night for dinner. He taught the importance of hard work and helping others. He also is remembered fondly by numerous colleagues he hired, mentored, and trained, who went on to successful business careers of their own.

A remembrance of life will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11 AM, at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 North Pima Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, with burial near his granddaughter to follow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sofia Grace Hoover and Claire E. Martoche '91 Memorial Scholarship at Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222, www.buffaloseminary.org/giving.