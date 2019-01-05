5-day Town of Tonawanda Winterfest to kick off Jan. 17

The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department will hold its annual Winterfest celebration on Thursday, Jan. 17. The event continues through Monday, Jan. 21.

"We have a lot of great facilities in our town and Winterfest weekend provides families with the opportunity to get out and explore many of them," stated Councilman Dan Crangle, chairman of the Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee.

The event will open with a senior citizens dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Town Senior Citizen Center, 291 Ensminger Road. Tickets — which must be purchased in advance — are $4 each for senior center members and $6 for nonmembers. Food and drinks are included in the price of admission.

The 18th annual Winter Wine Tasting is scheduled for Friday in the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome. It will feature wine tastings, finger foods and games. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are $22 each. The price of admission includes a souvenir glass.

On Saturday, several events are planned: Lincoln Arena will be the site of ice hockey games, free open skating and an adult outdoor softball tournament. Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels will offer a chili tasting contest. A biergarten will be set up and live music will be performed by the Strictly Hip acoustic duo.

Children's activities will include a visit by the Buffalo Zoo Mobile, a straw maze and hayrides. Magic will be performed, along with face-painting and appearances by Elsa from the Disney film "Frozen," Sabretooth, members of the Superhero Alliance of WNY, the Town of Tonawanda Police's K-9 teams and the Erie County Sheriff's Office's mounted unit.

Members of the Brighton Fire Department will compete against the Kenilworth and Kenmore Fire Department in a hockey game scheduled for noon, followed by the annual Town of Tonawanda Police facing off against the Ellwood Fire Department at 1:30 p.m. The charity event is intended to support Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels.

A highlight of the weekend starts at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park — where a fireworks display has been planned.

Sunday's events will include free fitness classes, a reduced-rate open swim and an international model boat demonstration in the Aquatic & Fitness Center. Other events include sports, games and family activities during open gym at the Sheridan Community Center.

The Town Police Club will sponsor a free recreational skate pizza party from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. in Lincoln Arena, following a demonstration by the Buffalo Curling Club at noon. A free summer-themed open swim will be held at Aquatic and Fitness, which will include music by a DJ, lawn games on deck, a summer craft and refreshments for sale.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.ttypr.com.