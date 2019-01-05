County panel backs 13 infrastructure projects for U.S. funding
A county screening panel has recommended 13 infrastructure projects for federal funding that County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz says will improve “the quality of life in our cities and towns.”
The projects were recommended by a committee of the Erie County Consortium for the 2019 Community Development Block Grant application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The 2019 projects include:
- Village of Lancaster - Smart Growth improvements on Central Avenue, $201,215.
- City of Lackawanna – Milling and paving of Holbrook Street, $100,000.
- City of Tonawanda – Gibson and Wheeler Street sanitary sewer lining, $100,000.
- Town of Brant – Senior Center improvement project, $100,000.
- Town of North Collins – Lawtons waterline installation project, $100,000.
- Town of Evans – Senior Center renovations, $100,000.
- Town of West Seneca – Milling and paving of Emporium Avenue, Eldred Avenue and Gordon Avenue, $100,000.
- Town of Boston – ADA modifications to North Boston Town Park rest room building, $100,000.
- Town of Lancaster – Senior Center and ADA improvements, $51,413.
- Town of Sardinia – Manion Park ADA rest room improvements, $100,000.
- Village of Springville – Well 1 replacement, $100,000.
- Village of Gowanda – Hollywood Theater renovations, $100,000.
- Various communities – Rural transit service, $270,000.
