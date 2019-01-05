Child porn conviction sends man to prison
Using Kik and other popular chat sites, Scott Myers preyed on underage girls.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny sentenced the 27-year old North Tonawanda man to five years in prison. Myers was facing a recommended sentence of at least 11 years in prison.
Defense attorney Herbert L. Greenman pointed to his client's history of depression and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and a report by a mental health expert who said he was a "low-to-moderate" risk to re-offend.
"I'm trying to learn about why I did what I did," Myers told Skretny at one point.
Myers, as part of a plea deal, admitted meeting a 14-year old girl on Kik and convincing her to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.
