CASILLO, Frank L., Jr.

CASILLO - Frank L., Jr. Passed away at age 79, on January 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy "Dear". Loving father of Kim (Bob) Kowalski, Michelle (Doug) Andrews and Patty Casillo-Ulrich; cherished Papa of Francesca, Andy, Colin, Danny, Nevaeh and Trey. Frank served in the U.S. Army and was an M.P. in the K9 division. He was also a member of Operating Engineers Local 17 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2692. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10 AM at Blessed Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY.