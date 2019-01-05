Canisius finishes sweep of No. 13 North Dakota

Canisius men’s hockey made a big statement Saturday night by completing a sweep of No. 13 North Dakota, 2-1, in front of 1,651 at the HarborCenter.

Felix Chamberland and Grant Meyer both scored for the Golden Griffins, who are now 8-9-2 and on a two-game winning streak.

Dylan McLaughlan, Atlantic Hockey’s leader in goals, had a quiet night. He registered four shots and did not record a point.

Canisius goaltender Matt Ladd was outstanding in net as he stopped 48 Fighting Hawks shots for a .980 save percentage. In contrast, the Griffs only got off 14 shots.

North Dakota scored first on a power play midway through the first period. Canisius had not registered a shot on goal through the first 10 minutes of play.

Canisius gradually was able to pick up the tempo and tied the game on Chamberland’s goal with three minutes left in the first period. The goal was his first of the season.

Both defenses tightened up after that. North Dakota did not capitalize on two power-play opportunites in the second period.

A scary moment stopped play 11:10 into the second period when Canisius defenseman Matt Stief was cut on his neck by a skate.

He was taken to a local hospital for observation according to Canisius officials.

The Griffs took a 2-1 lead just one minute into the third period on Meyer’s goal.

North Dakota nearly tied the game on a power play midway though the final period, but a glove save by Ladd kept the game in favor of the Blue and Gold.

The Griffs will try for three wins in a row on Friday when they open a two-game series against Mercyhurst at the HarborCenter.

Niagara can’t gain lead, falls to RIT

A late power-play goal by Niagara wasn’t enough as the Purple Eagles fell to Rochester, 2-1.

Niko Kovachis scored the Eagles’ lone goal. Adam Brubacher and Abbott Girduckis both recorded goals for the Tigers.

Niagara (8-12-2) was only able to cash in on one out of six power-play opportunities.

Rochester’s game-winning goal came with a man advantage.

Neither team scored in the first period despite Niagara having four power play opportunities.

Rochester took a 1-0 lead on Girduckis’ goal, before Niagara tied it in the third. The Eagles were unable to do any more damage, and the Tigers found the net for the game-winner with two seconds left on the clock.

Niagara will open a series at Holy Cross on Friday in Worcester, Mass.