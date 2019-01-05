Zach Redmond scores career-high 16th goal in Amerks' 2-1 loss

There was no shootout magic Saturday afternoon for Rochester as the Americans fells to Laval, 2-1, to split a two-game series with the Rocket.

Zach Redmond netted his 16th goal of the season, a career high for the 30-year-old.

Redmond now is tied for first among AHL defensemen with 30 points.

He’s also two goals away from the record for most goals by a Rochester defenseman, 18, set by Rick Pagnutti during the 1972-73 season.

Daniel Audette and Alexandre Greiner both scored goals for the Rocket, who improve to 15-16-3.

The Americans (22-12-2) outshot Laval 29-15, but were unable to solve Rocket goaltender Connor LaCouvee. He stopped 28 shots.

The Amerks only capitalized on one out of five power-play opportunities. That includes a 5-on-3 advantage that yielded only a handful of wide shots.

Rochester scored first midway through the first period after Laval was penalized for too many men on the ice.

An opportunity soon presented itself for the Amerks to grow their lead when Laval’s Hayden Verbeek was sent to the box for high sticking.

That chance was nullified when defenseman Matt Tennyson was charged with a high sticking penalty.

Laval evened the score during a scramble in front of Rochester goalie Adam Wilcox when Audette tapped in the puck.

A big hit from Tennyson led to a skirmish on the ice and another man advantage for the Amerks.

The opportunity was fruitless, though, and the game remained tied at one apiece.

The Rocket took the lead midway through the third period on Greiner’s goal and Rochester was unable to answer. The Amerks remain in first place in the North Division.

The Americans will be back in action on Friday when they open a two-game series at home against the Toronto Marlies.