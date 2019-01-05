Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. First team since '44 Habs with 31 wins in first 40 games. (1)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Need a quick return to goal from injured Andersen. (2)

3. Calgary Flames. Lindholm joins Gaudreau and Monahan in 20-goal club in first half. (5)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Pulled even with Flames in Pacific with 6-0-2 run. (9)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Have five of the next six at home, where they're 13-6-2. (4)

6. Washington Capitals. Sudden three-game losing streak against Preds, Blues, Stars. (3)

7. Pittsburgh Penguins. From last in East to even with Caps atop Metro after 13-2-1 run. (11)

8. Nashville Predators. Snapped 10-game road skid with win in DC. (7)

9. San Jose Sharks. Kane's pace is only 23 goals in first year of big deal. (8)

10. Boston Bruins. Kuraly burns Sabres indoors, Blackhawks outdoors for back-to-back game-winners. (15)

11. Buffalo Sabres. Skinner first with seven game-winning goals since Derek Roy in '08-09. (10)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella's assessment of his players after loss in Carolina: "Too many part-timers." (6)

13. Montreal Canadiens. Snuck up on Sabres by winning seven of 10 games. (12)

14. New York Islanders. Lehner is brilliant in emotional return to Buffalo. (17)

15. Colorado Avalanche. Blowing points at home, where they're only 9-6-5. (13)

16. Dallas Stars. OT win extended home point streak vs. Caps to 17 games (13-0-4) since 1996. (19)

17. Anaheim Ducks. Sprong with four goals in 12 games since trade from Pittsburgh. (14)

18. Vancouver Canucks. Holding their breath on apparent Pettersson knee injury after takedown in Montreal. (18)

19. Minnesota Wild. Boudreau's 87-year-old mother on hand for comeback win in Toronto matinee. (2o)

20. Edmonton Oilers. Pushing hard for Draisaitl in Pacific Last Men In vote. (16)

21. Carolina Hurricanes. Sabres' visit Friday is one of just four January home games. (25)

22. New York Rangers. Gave up 13 goals in consecutive losses to Pens, Avs. (21)

23. Florida Panthers. Sabres aren't only team that struggles vs. Barkov, a beast down low. (22)

24. Detroit Red Wings. Old friend Vanek becomes first Austrian to reach 1,000 NHL games. (23)

25. New Jersey Devils. Opted for continuity behind bench in handing Hynes multi-year extension. (29)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Going nowhere. At least no one is watching. (30)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. Fell to 1-5 in outdoor games with Winter Classic loss to Bruins. Memo to NBC: Enough of them. (28)

28. St. Louis Blues. Blew out Caps after back-to-back losses with one goal. Weird team. (27)

29. Philadelphia Flyers. Simmonds gets to 800 career games. Will he still be in Philly at 900? (24)

30. Ottawa Senators. Former Sabres goalie Nilsson crosses hall in trade from Canucks while Vancouver was in town. (26)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Get the firesale started. (31)