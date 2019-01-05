High School Extra: Williamsville North's Cameron Catrabone named Most Outstanding Wrestler at NFWOA tournament

Seventh-grader Cameron Catrabone, wrestling for Williamsville North, was named the Ilio DiPaolo Most Outstanding Wrestler on Saturday at the 38th annual Niagara Frontier Wrestling Officials Association Tournament.

Falconer won the team championship with 205.5 points. Niagara-Wheatfield finished in second place with 181 points, and Niagara Falls took third with 178 points.

All three McDougald brothers won their weight classes. Justin (132) and Warren (145) both won for Niagara-Wheatfield while Willie (138) won his match for Niagara Falls.

Robbie Penhollow (182) won 7-0 to pace Fredonia. Josh Thibeault (170) won his match via a narrow 11-10 decision for Niagara-Wheatfield.

Both Lancaster and Grand Island had two first-place finishers. Adam Daghestani (160) won by pin in 1:19 and Blake Bielec (220) pinned his opponent in 4:56 for the Vikings.

Nick Barberio (120) and Ryan Stencel (152) each won by decision for the Legends.

Gowanda’s David Ball (106), Webster’s Anthony Surace, Clarence’s Aidan Rabideau (126), Akron’s Millard Young (195) and Newfane’s Jaden Heers (285) weight-class champions.

Ripley Invitational results

Maple Grove’s Luke Tomlinson (120) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning his weight class via pinfall in 2:36 as 14 teams competed at the 26th Ripley Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Ripley.

Fredonia placed first in team scoring with 236 points and had four first-place finishes.

St. Joe’s finished in second place with 214.5 points and Chautauqua Lake took third with 208.5.

Dalton Gardner (138), Giovanni Russo (145), Cole Golembieski (152) and Ceric Kristan (170) placed first to help Fredonia to win the team title.

Chautauqua Lake, last year’s champion, was led by Martin Ohlson (99), Trent Burchanowski (106), Brendon Rowe (126) and Austin Bourgeois (132). Each won by pinfall.

St. Joe’s had two first-place finishers, Matt Werts (195) and Caleb Lesswing (285), who both pinned their opponents.

Jaden Freil (113) was the lone champion for Williamsville South. He won by fall in 1:46.

Defense wins for Health Sci

A strong defensive effort helped Health Sciences hold off a Tapestry comeback for a 66-63 win in a nonleague game.

Kameron Briggs led the Falcons with 18 points. Ja’Vaughn Jones and Tysheen Lott scored 14 and 13, respectively.

Health Sciences led by as many as 12 points, but coach Tyree Parker credited the Thunder Hawks for a hard-fought battle.

“We could have pulled away but they stayed the course, they played hard,” he said.

The Falcons used a combination of press and man defense to limit Tapestry’s offense, Parker said.

Even with the pressure, Tapestry senior Dorian Plummer was able to put up 28 points.

Hemphill close to record

With 12 points in Cardinal O’Hara’s 96-49 win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster, senior Justin Hemphill is 42 points away from the Hawks’ all-time scoring record.

The record is held by James Ewing, class of 2008, who scored 1,442 points. Hemphill reached 1,400 in Saturday’s win.

The Hawks will play Timon on Tuesday.