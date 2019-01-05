[BN] Blitz newsletter: Should the Bills plan to start Levi Wallace next year?

Undrafted rookie Levi Wallace exceeded all expectations in 2018, earning one of the highest Pro Football Focus grades among all cornerbacks in the NFL. But did he do enough in his seven starts to lock down a starting role for 2019?

That question came up in Jay Skurski's latest Bills mailbag.

"Based on what Wallace was able to do, my plan of action would be to sign a veteran to compete with him for the starting job so that he doesn’t get complacent," Skurski wrote. "Someone like, oh, Vontae Davis last year – just without the whole retiring-at-halftime thing."

One problem, he added, is that the free-agent cornerback class is not particularly strong. But that doesn't mean the Bills shouldn't try.

The Bills don't have to choose between starting Wallace or adding someone in free agency – they can do both. Depth is so important in the NFL, and the way the roster stands right now, the defense would be in deep, deep trouble if anything were to happen to Tre'Davious White. Signing or drafting a cornerback who could compete with Wallace for the starting job feels like the prudent move.

Bills’ offseason to-do list: Vic Carucci went even further on the subject of cornerbacks, writing, "Don’t be shocked if the Bills use their first-round pick on a corner." But that was only the sixth item on his off-season checklist.

Wild Card Weekend picks: There are only four games, but we had no unanimous selections. "Parity!" someone at the NFL office probably yelled, though it may have just been a track set on endless loop.

Allen ends on high note: Bills' rookie QB Josh Allen finished the regular season with a much-improved performance in the yards per drop back statistic.

Star Lotulelei ends debut Bills season on a hot streak: Lotulelei recorded a season-high two quarterback pressures against Miami.

Bills' approval rating: You can give your thoughts on players such as Lorenzo Alexander, LeSean McCoy, Charles Clay and more.

