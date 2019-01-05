BERNASHUK, Florence

BERNASHUK - Florence January 1, 2019, of Lackawanna, NY. Daughter of the late Karol and Catherine (nee Rzepecka) Bernashuk; sister of Frank (Stella) Barnashuk and the late Genevieve, Edward (late Catherine), Josephine (late Edward) Glowacki and Stephen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Sunday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St., Buffalo, NY at 10 AM (please assemble in church). Ms. Bernashuk was a member and Sacristarian for St. Hyacinth Church and had a 43 year career as a claims supervisor for Aetna Insurance Company.