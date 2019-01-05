Area Bowling (Jan. 6)

ABBOTT: Skip Wood Memorial — Jim Kuebler 279-704, Jim Scott 693, George Pierce 278-690, Chris Gable 688, Jim Murphy 269-681. Dick Robinson Insurance — Nick Schafer 258-741, Jeff Wells 279-714, Roger Martin 256-697, Dave Padak 278-693, Kyle Delaney 252-680.

AIRPORT: George Vallas Memorial — Bill Szcupak 685, Sam Bates 267-704, Ron Wozniak 731, Kevin Monk 259-709, Dan Gritzke 278-682.

ALDEN: Alden State Bank — Cory Bukowski 279-708, Chuck Jagodzinski 257-703, Mark Skimmer 257-677, Sean Nowicki 252.

ALLIE BRANDT: Brandt Memorial — Mike Phillips 263-745, Steve Robinson 258-719, Tim Swartz 264-708, Dan Kinyon 256-702. Niagara County Firemen — Darrell Jeffries 277-717, Bob Hinman 257-689, Brian Howes 266. Moose 617 — Al McKee 700, Jamison Neglia 279-681, Dan Bush 256-676, Mike Denniston 269, Keith Payne 266, Nicki Laport 643.

BROADWAY: Suburban Eagles — Ken Sagerman 261-739, Chris Weiler 279-735, ROb Piccoli 279-734, JR McNaney 279, Tom Brian 276-714. Friday Night — Scot Kapuscinski 7-7, Richie Goettel 696, Eric Lachinger 268-694, Joe Piejda 681, David Kless 268.

CHICKS: Norco Don Guest Memorial — Stan Dabolt 268-724, Mike Damico 259-700, Wayne Ames 257-695.

CLASSIC: Upstate Rebar — Will Slaughter 300, Corey Bernard 269-256-770. David Sherry 258-258-762, Art Kroening 255-250-742, Andrew Day 250-715, Zach Rockwell 250-688.

ISLAND: Whitey Dlugosz Memorial — Jim Fox 268-280-791, Ross Aydelotte 251-299-778, Bob MacKellar 259-725, Adam Ventress 709, Drake Tyler 681, Lisa Bugenhagen 236-675.

KENMORE: Joey G Memorial — Don James 290-704, MArk Anthony 685, Mark Harrington 264-681, Justin Dulniak 267.

SPARETIME: Cheektowaga Seniors — Bill Brown 662, Sam Diaz 253-647, Ray Pacer 245.

WIMBLEDON: Friday Nite 3 Man — Scott Whalen 258-702, Jack Lucernoni 677, Jay Lucernoni 268, Dennis Franz 256. Dick Smith Memorial — Brandon Kane 255-695, Nick Marciniak 266, Bob Wright 259, Bob Zink 257, Zach Balzer 257.

300 games

Rich Cathcart, in a 766 series in Cold Spring Classic at Airport.

Brian Cline, in a 744 series in Bowlers Choice 4 Man at Transit.

Tim Finken, (two games), in a 856 series in Mike Becker Memorial at The Edge,

Paul Schroeder, in a 764 series in Kenmore Schoolmasters at Tonawanda.

Will Slaughter, in Upstate Rebar at Classic