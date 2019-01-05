$35,300 in cash, jewelry missing from West Avenue home

A West Avenue resident reported $35,300 worth of cash and jewelry stolen following an apparent Friday burglary.

Buffalo Police said the resident reported that someone entered her apartment by means that were not forced, and took a safe deposit box containing $25,000 in cash, 20 yellow gold rings valued at $4,500, four stainless-steel watches valued at $800, two gold-plated watches valued at $800 and 20 gold chains valued at $4,200.