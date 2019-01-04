ZIGROSSI, Dominic J.

ZIGROSSI - Dominic J. Age 96, of Cheektowaga, entered into rest January 1, 2019; beloved husband of 66 years to the late Louise (nee Buttino); devoted father of Donn (late Karen) Zigrossi, Denise (John, III) Zastempowski and Joanne Zigrossi; cherished grandfather of Dara (Ken) Brands, Beth (Tom) Krawczyk and John Zastempowski, IV; adored great-grandfather of Tyler, Trevor, Emily and Parker; loving son of the late Pietro and Angela Zigrossi; dear brother of Mary (late Bonafice) Pope and the late Santina Siano, Geneva Zigrossi, Betty Zigrossi, Samuel Zigrossi, George Zigrossi, Elizabeth Tegler and Rose Buttino; brother-in-law of Theresa Recckio and Tony (Sue) Buttino Sr.; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Avenue, on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Resurrection Church, corner of Union and Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mr. Zigrossi was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII and was a retiree from WIVB-TV. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com