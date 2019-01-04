Woman pretends to be undercover Buffalo cop, scams man out of $3,000

A Buffalo man was scammed out of $3,000 by a woman he says he met through a chat line who pretended to be a police officer busting him for prostitution.

The man told Buffalo police on Wednesday he met a woman named "Amanda" by calling a TV chat line.

The two had been talking, the victim told officers, and he went to a house on the city's West Side to see her, according to a police report.

When he walked into the house, he was told to remove his shirt and shoes. That was when the woman told the man she was an undercover police officer and that he was involved in a prostitution ring, according to the report.

He would not be arrested if he paid her $3,000, she told him. So they got in his car and drove to his credit union while another person – who the victim was told was another "officer" – followed behind them in another vehicle.

The victim withdrew $3,000 in cash from his savings account and gave her the money, according to the report.