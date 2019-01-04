Two NT boutiques will close this month

Hip Gypsy, 78 Webster St. in North Tonawanda, and Michele’s Motif, at 72 Webster St. in North Tonawanda, will close this month.

The boutiques, which sell women's clothing and accessories, will each go out with a bang, as their owners hold simultaneous going-out-of-business sales later this month. Everything at both stores will be priced 50 percent off Jan. 17, 60 percent off Jan. 18, 70 percent off Jan. 19 and 80 percent off Jan. 20.

Michele's Motif owner Michele Krienbuhl will continue selling her handmade aprons, scarves, Buffalo towels and other treasures at the Old Chapel Antique & Artisan Market, 172 Robinson St. in North Tonawanda beginning Feb. 1.

Holly Rankie, owner of Hip Gypsy, will move on to create a new line of eco-friendly vintage clothing, repurposed from old clothes, from a solar-powered, wood-fired studio in Orleans County. She will produce dye from vegetation and rainwater on the studio's property; incorporate petticoats, lockets and buttons from the 1800s; and work on a restored, 100-year-old sewing machine.

Prosper Brewing, a craft brewery next door to Michele's Motif, may consider eventually expanding into the Michele's Motif space after it becomes vacant.