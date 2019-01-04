Taylor Devices rebound continues as seismic market strengthens

Taylor Devices' rebound stretched into the second quarter, with the North Tonawanda shock absorber manufacturer's profits jumping more than sevenfold while its sales nearly doubled.

Taylor Devices' profits jumped to $375,517, or 11 cents per share, from $52,147, or 2 cents per share, a year ago. Sales rose to $9.5 million during the quarter that ended in November from $4.8 million a year earlier.

Taylor's U.S. sales more than doubled, while revenues from its Asian markets grew by 30 percent. Sales of its products to protect buildings and bridges from earthquake damage more than tripled, while industrial sales were up 26 percent. Sales grew 5 percent at Taylor Devices' defense and aerospace unit.

The company finished November with an $18 million backlog of orders, down 22 percent from its $23.1 million backlog at the end of May.