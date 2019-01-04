Share this article

Student charged with assault on McKinley High teacher

A 14-year-old McKinley High School student was arrested Thursday for attacking a teacher, according to a Buffalo police report.

The student was charged with "slamming a teacher over a chair," according to the report.

The teacher suffered cuts and bleeding. The student was arrested at 4:50 p.m. at the school and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a noncriminal violation.

The report did not include any further details about the incident.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
