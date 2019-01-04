STUBER, Esther M. (Leible)

December 31, 2018, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sr.; devoted mother of Richard Jr. (Deborah) Stuber, Kenneth (Donna) Stuber, Kathleen (Michael) Rosiek, James (Christine) Stuber and Larry (Kimberly) Stuber; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel on Saturday at 12:15 PM. Please assemble at church. Interment private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.