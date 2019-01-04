Star Lotulelei ends debut Bills season on a hot streak, Trent Murphy finishes year on low note

Star Lotulelei was a well-rounded force for the Bills down the stretch after spending the first two and a half months as a block-devouring nose tackle who had immense troubles rushing the passer.

The former first-round pick had two quarterback pressures on 13 pass-rush snaps in the victory against the Dolphins in the season finale. It marked the first time in a game that he registered more than one pressure for Buffalo.

Harrison Phillips also pressured Ryan Tannehill twice on 13 pass-rush snaps in Week 17, which was the first time he'd done that since Week 5's victory over the Titans. He also had two pressures in the season-opening loss to the Ravens.

vs Miami Star Lotulelei Trent Murphy Harrison Phillips Jordan Phillips Pressures / Pass-rush snaps 2/13 1/20 2/13 0/13 Impact tackles 0 0 0 0 Missed tackles 0 1 0 0

On the other side of things, Trent Murphy's post-injury struggles continued with just one pressure on 20 pass-rush snaps against Miami. Jordan Phillips did not have a pressure, the third time in the final four games that happened.

Lotulelei finished the year on a relative tear, especially for not having the reputation as a productive pass-rusher. He finished the regular season with five pressures on his final five pass-rushing snaps and added an impact tackle without missing a tackle. He generated six quarterback pressures on his previous 180 pass-rushing snaps. Talk about a late-season surge.

Phillips had the most impact tackles (11) on the season of this foursome. Lotulelei was next with 10, and Phillips had eight.

Here's how they all stacked up in 2018: