Spot Coffee opens in West Seneca Community Center

A Spot Coffee Express Cafe is now open in the new West Seneca Community Center & Library (1300 Union Road, West Seneca).

The cafe serves the usual Spot beverages (coffee, tea, espresso and blender drinks) along with multiple food options from baked goods to desserts, breakfast and lunch and lighter fare. The cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is accessible off the building's main hallway from doors at both the Union Road and back parking lot entrances.

Spot's popular Mike Sandwich (two pan-fried eggs with provolone and cream cheese on choice of bread, $5.95) is available here, as is the breakfast wrap ($5.75), oatmeal ($2.95 to $3.95), housemade granola ($4.75 to $5.25) and pizza bagel ($4.25) for breakfast. Wraps and paninis ($8.95 to $10.25) include grilled cheese, hummus and Spot's Pesto Chicken Panini (served with kettle chips or field greens). Gluten-free substitutes are offered for wraps and paninis. Salads are $9.25.

The large space is open and sunny with a bank of windows facing Union Road. It has two rooms that flow into each other. The main room, off the community center's large hallway, features two dessert cases, a drink cooler, a display with bags of Spot coffee and cups to buy, plus various seats and tables near the windows.

Directly off that room is another airy space with a fireplace flanked by windows with cozy seating in front. The room has an additional table and seating. A side entrance is located off this room.

The $13.5 million community center, which opened in July, houses the town library, recreation department with gym, town offices and Chamber of Commerce. The Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings also are being conducted in the community center, which is next to Town Hall.