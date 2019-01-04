SOKOLEY, Michael

SOKOLEY - Michael Of the Tonawandas, unexpectedly, January 2, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of Linda (nee Schlee) Sokoley; dearest loving father of Amanda (Philip) Merrilees; loving Grampy of Benjamin and Emerson Merrilees; dearest brother of Nancy Sokoley; brother-in-law of Roger and Linda Schlee; son of the late Frank and Norma Sokoley; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday (January 5th) from 1 to 5 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Services will be held at 5 PM. Private Burial, North Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fraternal Order of Eagles Veterans Fund, Aerie 1411, 7269 Ward Road, N. Tonawanda, NY 14120. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com